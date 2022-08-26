Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 740 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.44% of First Community worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in First Community by 7.3% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCCO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Price Performance

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. First Community Co. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

