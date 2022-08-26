Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys 520 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.50% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSRR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Michele M. Gil bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at $55,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.01. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

