Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,212,000 after buying an additional 85,159 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,827,000 after buying an additional 701,588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

In related news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

