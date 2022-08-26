Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NMI by 27.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after buying an additional 586,011 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at about $11,060,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,068,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 23.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 126,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NMI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after buying an additional 89,861 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

