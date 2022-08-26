Walthausen & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,380 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.97% of LSI Industries worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

LSI Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

LYTS opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.25.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

LSI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Further Reading

