Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases 15,820 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of A10 Networks worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 48.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $30,348.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $956,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $30,348.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $956,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,589 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $105,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,102.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,835 shares of company stock worth $1,957,188. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATEN opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

