Walthausen & Co. LLC Raises Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.80% of BayCom worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 375.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 85.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCML opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. BayCom Corp has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCML. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of BayCom to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BayCom to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

