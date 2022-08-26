Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 44,543 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,543 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.28% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $376,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,382 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,841.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $376,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,841.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $93,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock worth $1,106,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $60.42 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

