Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 4,590 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,836 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 57,595 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,081,000 after buying an additional 54,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 350,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 54,334 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LCII. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

LCI Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of LCII stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.32 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.