Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 7,040 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encompass Health Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

NYSE EHC opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.