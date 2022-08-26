Wanchain Trading Down 2% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $37.42 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00102959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00256351 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00029646 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000316 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

