Warburg Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €25.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €22.36 ($22.82) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.12 and a 200-day moving average of €23.93. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($33.59).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

