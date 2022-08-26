Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Trading Down 1.2%

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 204.50 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.47). Approximately 135,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 534,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.50).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Watkin Jones Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £523.76 million and a PE ratio of 6,863.27.
About Watkin Jones
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.
