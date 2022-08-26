Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK):

8/16/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $126.00.

8/15/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating.

8/6/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/29/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

7/29/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $116.00.

7/28/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00.

7/18/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $115.00.

7/13/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00.

7/8/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $149.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2022 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 4.3 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.99. 49,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average is $126.04.

Get Stanley Black & Decker Inc alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,922,000 after buying an additional 149,655 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,879,000 after buying an additional 570,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,705,000 after buying an additional 269,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,914,000 after buying an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.