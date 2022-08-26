Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HelloFresh (HLFFF)

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS: HLFFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/24/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10).

8/18/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €54.00 ($55.10) to €44.00 ($44.90).

8/16/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76).

7/25/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €46.00 ($46.94) to €35.00 ($35.71). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10).

7/21/2022 – HelloFresh was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43).

6/27/2022 – HelloFresh had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €89.00 ($90.82) to €70.00 ($71.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HelloFresh stock remained flat at $26.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. HelloFresh SE has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

