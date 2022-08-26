Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $423.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.68.
Deere & Company Stock Up 1.8 %
DE opened at $388.15 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.29 and a 200-day moving average of $364.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
