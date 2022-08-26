Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $423.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.68.

DE opened at $388.15 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.29 and a 200-day moving average of $364.19.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

