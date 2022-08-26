Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $750.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $654.88.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.61, a PEG ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $509.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.88. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $421.55 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,466 shares of company stock worth $417,451,666. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $883,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.