West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO David D. Nelson Purchases 483 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) CEO David D. Nelson purchased 483 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,562.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,978.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.93. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 3,754.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

