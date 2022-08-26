Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the July 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

MNP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,650. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 58,524 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.