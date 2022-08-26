Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the July 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance
MNP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,650. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
