Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,282 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 57,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.20% of Western Digital worth $31,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 217.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Western Digital by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

About Western Digital



Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

