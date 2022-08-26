WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0958

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $71.29 million and $701,684.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0958 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022775 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015443 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001000 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

