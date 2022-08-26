Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WLFC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.09. 11,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,157. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $34,016.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 79,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $34,016.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 79,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $131,745.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,694 shares of company stock worth $416,915 over the last ninety days. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Willis Lease Finance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 563,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,645 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

