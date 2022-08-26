Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Senior Officer Travis Doupe Purchases 200,000 Shares

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating) Senior Officer Travis Doupe acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 925,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,849.99.
Willow Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of TSE:WLLW traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.13. The company had a trading volume of 293,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,176. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.47 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.
About Willow Biosciences
