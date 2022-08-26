Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Senior Officer Travis Doupe Purchases 200,000 Shares

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating) Senior Officer Travis Doupe acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 925,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,849.99.

Shares of TSE:WLLW traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.13. The company had a trading volume of 293,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,176. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.47 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

