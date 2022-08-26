Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,080 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial makes up about 3.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Wintrust Financial worth $43,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $72.10 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.55.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

