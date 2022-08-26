Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

