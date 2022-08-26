Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,721,000 after purchasing an additional 113,340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 8.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 547,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 255,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN opened at $213.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.40.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

