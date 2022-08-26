Wintrust Investments LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $95.14 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.31 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average is $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

