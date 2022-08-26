Wintrust Investments LLC Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,473.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,826,000 after buying an additional 346,780 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 791.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 34,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 30,364 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $57,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

