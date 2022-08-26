Wintrust Investments LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

