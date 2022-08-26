Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Parsons by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,291 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 124,805 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of PSN opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.97 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,565.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.