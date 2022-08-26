Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 400 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 454,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,372,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,939,000 after buying an additional 69,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

