Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 5,273 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 119.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

APO stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

