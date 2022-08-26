Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 60,087 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,421,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 144,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $70.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.288 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

