Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 91 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 379.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $303,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $242.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

