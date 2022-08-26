Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 60,087 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,421,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 144,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

