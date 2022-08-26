WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,408. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYZD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 239.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 423,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 373,748 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,659,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 123,893 shares during the last quarter.

