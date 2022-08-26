WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,220. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.