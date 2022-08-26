WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Up 80.1% in August

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the July 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance
DXJS stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
