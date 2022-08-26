WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Up 80.1% in August

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the July 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance

DXJS stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 68,374 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

