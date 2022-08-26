WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGRS traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 49,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,648. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.