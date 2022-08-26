Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Director Duy Loan T. Le Acquires 2,000 Shares

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Wolfspeed Stock Up 4.3 %
WOLF stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wolfspeed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.