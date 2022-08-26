Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $2.38 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00011499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $19.08 million and approximately $42,593.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,655.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.15 or 0.07538802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00024715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00168601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00262512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.00711681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00580517 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001001 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

