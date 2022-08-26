Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 3,679 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Silvergate Capital worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

