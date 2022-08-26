Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 5,025 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.40% of StoneX Group worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,631 shares of company stock worth $7,908,555. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet lowered StoneX Group from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.76. 728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,854. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $98.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.71. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $528.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

