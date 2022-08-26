Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.04. 553,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $197.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.28.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

