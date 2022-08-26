Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,556 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.22. 26,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,538. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average is $124.80.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.