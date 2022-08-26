Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 534,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,952,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

