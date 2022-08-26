Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Nucor by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.76. 34,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

