Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 370 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,794,874 shares of company stock valued at $248,695,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.29. The company had a trading volume of 194,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,867,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51. The stock has a market cap of $365.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.