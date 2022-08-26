Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Downgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global cut shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) to a mixed rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.19.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $162.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,353.00 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Workday by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,436,000 after purchasing an additional 160,403 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Workday by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 223,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,155,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

