Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $211.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.72.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average is $154.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,353.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Workday by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

